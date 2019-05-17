Ampumahiihtäjä Laura Dahlmeier lopettaa yllättäen uransa – "Ei ole tarvittavaa intohimoa"

Kolminkertainen olympiamitalisti Dahlmeier, 25, kertoi asiasta Instagramissa.
– Uskomattoman hankalan kauden jälkeen minulla ei ole enää sataprosenttista intohimoa, joka vaadittaisiin ammattiurheilussa, hän kirjoittaa.
– Siksi olen päättänyt lopettaa aktiiviurani.
Viime kausi oli saksalaistähdelle hankala ja loukkaantumisten vuoksi hyvin repailenen.
Kaisa Mäkäräisen kilpakumppani kirjoittaa kokeneensa paljon uskomattomia asioita uransa varrella.
– Tehdäkseni tilaa uusille seikkailuille tämä luku on pakko päättää. Odotan innolla, mikä tulevaisuudessa odottaa!
Urallaan Dahlmeier voitti kaksi olympiakultaa ja yhden -hopean sekä peräti 15 MM-mitalia, joista seitsemän kultaista.
Dear fans, friends, partners and companions - it's time to say goodbye! ? After an unbelievably tough season full of ups and downs, I no longer feel the one hundred percent passion required for professional sport. That's why I have decided to end my active biathlon career after some time of reflection. Since my childhood, I have dedicated myself completely to biathlon, I was able to experience incredibly great and intense moments and got to know some wonderful companions and supporters, without whom all this would not have been possible. Many thanks for all the years I spent in this sport - they made me who I am! ? To make room for new adventures, it's time for me to close the biathlon chapter. A detailed report about my reasons for ending my career can be found on my website - link in bio. I am looking forward to what is awaiting me now - see you out there! ? Best, Laura ✌️ #bettertobefAst
