The Shape of Water kahmi eniten Oscar-ehdokkuuksia

Kakkoseksi nousi sotaelokuva Dunkirk kahdeksalla ehdokkuudella ja kolmanneksi rikoselokuva Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri seitsemällä ehdokkuudella.
Parhaan elokuvan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:
– Call Me By Your Name
– Darkest Hour
– Dunkirk
– Get Out
– Lady Bird
– Phantom Thread
– The Post
– The Shape of Water
– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Parhaan ohjauksen Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:
– Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
– Jordan Peele, Get Out
– Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
– Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
– Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Parhaan naispääosan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:
– Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
– Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
– Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
– Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
– Meryl Streep, The Post
Parhaan miespääosan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:
– Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
– Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
– Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
– Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
– Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.