The Shape of Water kahmi eniten Oscar-ehdokkuuksia

Elokuva-alan Oscar-palkintoehdokkaat on julkistettu Los Angelesissa. Eniten ehdokkuuksia sai The Shape of Water. Guillermo del Toron fantasiaelokuva sai 13 ehdokkuutta, muun muassa parhaan elokuvan sarjassa.

Kakkoseksi nousi sotaelokuva Dunkirk kahdeksalla ehdokkuudella ja kolmanneksi rikoselokuva Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri seitsemällä ehdokkuudella.

Parhaan elokuvan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:

– Call Me By Your Name

– Darkest Hour

– Dunkirk

– Get Out

– Lady Bird

– Phantom Thread

– The Post

– The Shape of Water

– Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Parhaan ohjauksen Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:

– Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

– Jordan Peele, Get Out

– Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

– Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

– Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Parhaan naispääosan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:

– Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

– Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

– Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

– Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

– Meryl Streep, The Post

Parhaan miespääosan Oscar-ehdokkaat ovat:

– Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

– Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

– Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

– Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

– Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.