Pohjois-Karjalan ainoa levykauppa kertoo: Tässä ovat viime vuoden myydyimmät levyt

- Osa levyistä on julkaistu edellisen vuoden aikana, ja joukossa on myös juhlavuosia viettäneitä klassikkoalbumeitakin, Levy-Eskot kirjoittaa Facebookissa tiistaina.
Kaupan julkaisemat listat ovat alla:
1. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei
2. Haloo Helsinki: Hulluuden highway
3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band
4. Battle Beast: Bringer of pain
5. Happoradio: Kauniin kääntöpiiri
6. Juha Tapio: Loistava kokoelma
7. Verneri Pohjola: Pekka
8. Wintersun: The Forest seasons
9. Timo Rautiainen & Trio niskalaukaus: Lauluja Suomesta
10. Litku Klemetti: Juna Kainuuseen
11. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla
12. Von Hertzen Brother: War is over
13. Steven Wilson: To the bone
14. Beast in black: Berserker
15. Pariisin Kevät: Kuume
16. Queens of the stone age: Villains
17. Samuli Putro: Valkoinen hetero
18. Deep Purple: Infinite
19. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III
20. Insomnium: Winter’s Gate
21. Royal Blood: How did we get so dark?
22. Disco Ensemble: Afterlife
23. Mastodon: Emperor of sand
24. Arch Enemy: Will to power
25. Anathema: The Optimist
26. Roger Waters: Is this the life we really want?
27. Rolling Stones: Blue & Lonesome
28. Litku Klemetti: Horror 15
29. Erja Lyytinen: Stolen hearts
30. Vesala: Vesala
LP:t:
1. Litku Klemetti: Juna kainuuseen
2. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei
3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band
4. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III
5. Leevi and the leavings: Perjantai 14. päivä
6. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla
7. Yup: Huuda harkiten
8. Leevi and the leavings: Häntä koipien välissä
9. Queen of the stone age: Villains
10. Ultra Bra: Kalifornia
DVD/Blu-ray:
1. Nightwish: Vehicle of spirit
2. David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii
3. Rammstein: Paris
4. Black Sabbath: The end
5. Dimmu Borgir: Forces of the northern night
