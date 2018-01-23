Tiistai, 23.1.2018 
Enni, Enna, Eini

Auto- ja kuljetusalan AKT sekä Rakennusliitto päättivät työnseisauksista

17:09

Pelastuslaitoksella pikkutehtäviä Joensuun seudulla

17:04

Äitiyspakkauksessa bodyja, joista voi olla vaaraa lapselle

16:30

Joensuulainen Enni Ikonen opiskelee kahdessa korkeakoulussa samanaikaisesti

16:08 TILAAJILLE

The Shape of Water kahmi eniten Oscar-ehdokkuuksia

16:01

Kolmion takaa: Pakettiauto törmäsi henkilöauton kylkeen Rääkkylässä

15:57

Uusi malli: Henkilö- ja pakettiautojen uudet katsastusaikavälit käyttöön toukokuussa

15:47

Syyttäjä: Sukellusvenemies Madsen kidutti toimittajaa ennen tämän kuolemaa

15:12

Talous

Pohjois-Karjalan ainoa levykauppa kertoo: Tässä ovat viime vuoden myydyimmät levyt

  • Arttu Koistinen
  • Aimo Salonen
Arkistokuva Arkistokuva

Joensuulainen levykauppa Levy-Eskot on pakkaspäivän ratoksi selvitellyt, mitä albumeita kaupassa myytiin eniten viime vuonna.

- Osa levyistä on julkaistu edellisen vuoden aikana, ja joukossa on myös juhlavuosia viettäneitä klassikkoalbumeitakin, Levy-Eskot kirjoittaa Facebookissa tiistaina.

Kaupan julkaisemat listat ovat alla:

1. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei
2. Haloo Helsinki: Hulluuden highway
3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band
4. Battle Beast: Bringer of pain
5. Happoradio: Kauniin kääntöpiiri
6. Juha Tapio: Loistava kokoelma
7. Verneri Pohjola: Pekka
8. Wintersun: The Forest seasons
9. Timo Rautiainen & Trio niskalaukaus: Lauluja Suomesta
10. Litku Klemetti: Juna Kainuuseen
11. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla
12. Von Hertzen Brother: War is over
13. Steven Wilson: To the bone
14. Beast in black: Berserker
15. Pariisin Kevät: Kuume
16. Queens of the stone age: Villains
17. Samuli Putro: Valkoinen hetero
18. Deep Purple: Infinite
19. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III
20. Insomnium: Winter’s Gate
21. Royal Blood: How did we get so dark?
22. Disco Ensemble: Afterlife
23. Mastodon: Emperor of sand
24. Arch Enemy: Will to power
25. Anathema: The Optimist
26. Roger Waters: Is this the life we really want?
27. Rolling Stones: Blue & Lonesome
28. Litku Klemetti: Horror 15
29. Erja Lyytinen: Stolen hearts
30. Vesala: Vesala

LP:t:

1. Litku Klemetti: Juna kainuuseen
2. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei
3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band
4. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III
5. Leevi and the leavings: Perjantai 14. päivä
6. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla
7. Yup: Huuda harkiten
8. Leevi and the leavings: Häntä koipien välissä
9. Queen of the stone age: Villains
10. Ultra Bra: Kalifornia

DVD/Blu-ray:

1. Nightwish: Vehicle of spirit
2. David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii
3. Rammstein: Paris
4. Black Sabbath: The end
5. Dimmu Borgir: Forces of the northern night

Pohjois-Karjalan ainoa levykauppa Levy-Eskot on myynnissä. Lue lisää täältä.
