Pohjois-Karjalan ainoa levykauppa kertoo: Tässä ovat viime vuoden myydyimmät levyt

- Osa levyistä on julkaistu edellisen vuoden aikana, ja joukossa on myös juhlavuosia viettäneitä klassikkoalbumeitakin, Levy-Eskot kirjoittaa Facebookissa tiistaina.

Kaupan julkaisemat listat ovat alla:

1. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei

2. Haloo Helsinki: Hulluuden highway

3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band

4. Battle Beast: Bringer of pain

5. Happoradio: Kauniin kääntöpiiri

6. Juha Tapio: Loistava kokoelma

7. Verneri Pohjola: Pekka

8. Wintersun: The Forest seasons

9. Timo Rautiainen & Trio niskalaukaus: Lauluja Suomesta

10. Litku Klemetti: Juna Kainuuseen

11. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla

12. Von Hertzen Brother: War is over

13. Steven Wilson: To the bone

14. Beast in black: Berserker

15. Pariisin Kevät: Kuume

16. Queens of the stone age: Villains

17. Samuli Putro: Valkoinen hetero

18. Deep Purple: Infinite

19. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III

20. Insomnium: Winter’s Gate

21. Royal Blood: How did we get so dark?

22. Disco Ensemble: Afterlife

23. Mastodon: Emperor of sand

24. Arch Enemy: Will to power

25. Anathema: The Optimist

26. Roger Waters: Is this the life we really want?

27. Rolling Stones: Blue & Lonesome

28. Litku Klemetti: Horror 15

29. Erja Lyytinen: Stolen hearts

30. Vesala: Vesala



LP:t:

1. Litku Klemetti: Juna kainuuseen

2. Tuomari Nurmio: Dumarillumarei

3. The Beatles: Sgt.Peppers lonely hearts club band

4. Mikko Joensuu: Amen III

5. Leevi and the leavings: Perjantai 14. päivä

6. Ismo Alanko: Yksin vanhalla

7. Yup: Huuda harkiten

8. Leevi and the leavings: Häntä koipien välissä

9. Queen of the stone age: Villains

10. Ultra Bra: Kalifornia



DVD/Blu-ray:

1. Nightwish: Vehicle of spirit

2. David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii

3. Rammstein: Paris

4. Black Sabbath: The end

5. Dimmu Borgir: Forces of the northern night



